NJ lawmaker: School kids would see cartoon that ‘normalizes porn’ (Opinion)

While you were distracted by the lockdowns, mandates, and panic-peddling from the media, special interests were hard at work to change the school curriculum in New Jersey grade schools.

Many people are shocked to come out of the COVID-fog to find out that groups like Garden State Equality, the NJEA, and the ACLU all had a hand in a new curriculum that allows for grade school children to learn about sex, gender transition and pornography.

Here's the quote from a report on one state Senator's take on the new curriculum:

“For me the most outrageous part are teachers are instructed to promote a website Amaze and its YouTube channel to kids as young as 9 for them to get additional information on sex ed. One of the very first videos posted normalizes Porn as 'something everyone watches' and 'Hey it’s Free!'" “I encourage all parents to take a look and decide if this is something they deem appropriate for kids this age,” the Bergen legislator continued.

Sen. Holly Schepisi joined me on the air this week to discuss the curriculum and the fight to stand up for parents. Part of the objection to the curriculum — beyond the outrageous and far-from-age-appropriate content is the fact that parents have largely been left out of the conversation.

One local Board of Education member, a mom who got elected in the surge of local candidates running in 2021, joined me to discuss the local effort to push back. Michelle Hurley, who was the top vote-getter in her recent election has been a steadfast proponent of parental rights and the fight against sexualizing grade school education.

You can read the policy HERE . that's to Senator Schepisi adding it online for parents to see firsthand what's happening in our schools.

As you know, I started an organization to fight for parents' rights and to protect kids from an aggressive sexual agenda coming from radical organizations and the publicly stated agenda of "woke" companies like Disney. Here's a pull quote from my earlier article

"The lines of adulthood and parental rights are being erased by this new policy. Disney is going along fully with this agenda, eliminating the terms 'boys and girls' and saying that they are 'adding queerness' to their programming to push their "not-at-all-secret gay agenda." Those are the exact words of a Disney executive."

We've launched an effort to get the conversation started about protecting parental rights legally through a "Parental Bill of Rights".

There is a growing number of legislators who have stepped up to protect parents' rights including Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer, Christian Barranco, and others who are jumping in to sponsor the bill. On the Senate side, Senator Mike Testa and Joe Pennachio have stepped up for the fight. For the first time, parents are being invited to co-sponsor the legislation as "Citizen" signers.

When you sign up, the legislators get a note from you urging them to support this common-sense bill to involve parents in their Childs's education and stop the sexualizing of children. In the first two days of the roll-out more than 3,000, citizen signers sent strong notes to legislators urging them to support the bill. Add your voice and let Trenton know that we're done tolerating their nonsense.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

