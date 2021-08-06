New ‘move over’ law in NJ. What drivers need to know

Drivers in New Jersey are now required to "move over" and slow down to pass bikes, scooters and pedestrians who are using the roads.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the law Thursday.

The proposal aims to protect cyclists, walkers, runners, scooters and skaters, who combined account for 34% of those killed on the roads, said Sonia Szczesna, director of active transportation for the Tri-State Transportation Campaign.

“Recent data shows that New Jersey’s rate of pedestrian fatalities increased 9% more than the national average last year,” Szczesna said.

So far this year, according to State Police statistics, cyclists and pedestrians account for 62 of the 216 traffic fatalities in the state.

42 other states have so-called "safe passing" laws.

Here is what you need to know about this new law:

When approaching a pedestrian or a person on a bike, skateboard or scooter, drivers must:

Move over one lane when passing, if it safe to do so, or allow four feet of space between the car and the person being passed.

If that is not safe to move over one lane, drivers must slow to 25 mph.

Violators face a fine of $100, but no motor vehicle points.

If a driver fails to obey the law, and causes bodily injury, the driver could face a $500 fine and two motor vehicle points.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

NJ towns and their nicknames