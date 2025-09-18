As someone who lives in the area, I can tell you first hand how long this community has waited for something like this. A Mexican restaurant is planning to open right on the main drag of Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

But before we get into where specifically, it's important to note that there are some great Mexican restaurants in the surrounding area. In fact, there's another more high-end one that's in town that locals also love.

Zoe's Emilio's Kitchen, for example, is in a different part of town serving authentic organic Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And the atmosphere is also fantastic for dining in, which is why it's such a popular hot spot.

With that said, there still has been a void in this town for a Mexican place that's more focused on take out during the evening and night hours that's quick and affordable. Could this be the answer?

Taco's El Ray coming soon?

The new sign went up recently indicating that a new Mexican restaurant would be opening up at a spot that has seen multiple businesses before (near the intersection of Route 36 and 1st Ave).

As of now, there is no indication of when this restaurant will be opening, nor does there appear to be an active website for this location. But being the sign just recently went up, those details will probably become available fairly soon (this story will be updated once more details emerge).

Nevertheless, having a Mexican restaurant at this location is a welcomed addition to the area that can use a new Mexican option along a stretch that's long been missing such a place.

