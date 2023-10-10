New list: The top party colleges in New Jersey

New list: The top party colleges in New Jersey

Canva

You want your child to attend a college that has a solid staff of professors and a good track record of preparing students for a successful career after graduation.

But your kid may not be into that boring stuff.

Niche, the online review website that's always pumping out lists about the best colleges and school districts in the Garden State, is now out with a 2024 list of the "top party schools" (colleges and universities) in New Jersey.

Nine institutions in New Jersey received a "party scene" grade of a B+ or better, based on Niche's criteria.

Niche based most of its rankings on reports by students and alumni. The list also considers access to bars, access to restaurants, Greek life, and athletics.

Top party schools in New Jersey

Getty Images
Rutgers University—New Brunswick (Party scene: A+)

Rowan University
Rowan University (Party scene: A)

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark
Rutgers University—Newark (Party Scene: A-)

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
Princeton University (Party Scene: B+)

Kessler Stadium at Monmouth University (Monmouth University Athletics)
Monmouth University (Party Scene: B+)

Stevens Institute of Technology
Stevens Institute of Technology (Party Scene: B+)

William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu)
William Paterson University (Party Scene: B+)

NJIT (via Amazon Prime Video The College Tour)
New Jersey Institute of Technology (Party Scene: B+)

Seton Hall women's basketball team at the Big East Championship in CT (credit Ben Solomon)
Seton Hall University (Party Scene: B+)

