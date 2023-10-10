New list: The top party colleges in New Jersey
You want your child to attend a college that has a solid staff of professors and a good track record of preparing students for a successful career after graduation.
But your kid may not be into that boring stuff.
Niche, the online review website that's always pumping out lists about the best colleges and school districts in the Garden State, is now out with a 2024 list of the "top party schools" (colleges and universities) in New Jersey.
Nine institutions in New Jersey received a "party scene" grade of a B+ or better, based on Niche's criteria.
Niche based most of its rankings on reports by students and alumni. The list also considers access to bars, access to restaurants, Greek life, and athletics.
Top party schools in New Jersey
Rutgers University—New Brunswick (Party scene: A+)
Rowan University (Party scene: A)
Rutgers University—Newark (Party Scene: A-)
Princeton University (Party Scene: B+)
Monmouth University (Party Scene: B+)
Stevens Institute of Technology (Party Scene: B+)
William Paterson University (Party Scene: B+)
New Jersey Institute of Technology (Party Scene: B+)
Seton Hall University (Party Scene: B+)
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
UPDATE 2023: All the NJ stores that sell legal weed
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Eric Scott
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5