New list: The top party colleges in New Jersey

You want your child to attend a college that has a solid staff of professors and a good track record of preparing students for a successful career after graduation.

But your kid may not be into that boring stuff.

Niche, the online review website that's always pumping out lists about the best colleges and school districts in the Garden State, is now out with a 2024 list of the "top party schools" (colleges and universities) in New Jersey.

Nine institutions in New Jersey received a "party scene" grade of a B+ or better, based on Niche's criteria.

Niche based most of its rankings on reports by students and alumni. The list also considers access to bars, access to restaurants, Greek life, and athletics.

Top party schools in New Jersey

Rutgers University Faculty Vote To Go On Strike, A First For The 257 Year Old University Getty Images loading...

Rowan University Rowan University loading...

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark loading...

Princeton University Orders 100 Students To Self-Isolate After Traveling To China On Coronavirus Fears William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

Kessler Stadium at Monmouth University Kessler Stadium at Monmouth University (Monmouth University Athletics) loading...

Stevens Institute of Technology Stevens Institute of Technology loading...

William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu) William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu) loading...

NJIT via Amazon Prime Video College Tours NJIT (via Amazon Prime Video The College Tour) loading...

Seton Hall women's basketball team 2022 March Seton Hall women's basketball team at the Big East Championship in CT (credit Ben Solomon) loading...

