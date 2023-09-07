2024 rankings: The best colleges in New Jersey
Classes, campus life, food, athletics, return on investment — those are just a few of the measures that students and families may want to learn more about when choosing which college or university would be the best fit.
Marking the unofficial end of summer, the ranking website Niche is out with its 2024 list of the best colleges, nationwide and in each state.
The New Jersey rankings have shifted a bit since Niche's last list was released a year ago. There's a greater focus on a student's ability to improve their economic status following graduation, and, to reflect the trend of lessening emphasis on testing, all SAT/ACT-related factors have been removed from the 2024 formula.
To come up with its list, Niche combined data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education with input from current students, alumni, and parents.
Below is a list of the 10 best colleges in the Garden State, according to Niche.
The No. 1 college in New Jersey is also the fifth best in the nation.
No. 10 Rowan University (Glassboro)
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,000
⚫ Most popular major: psychology
No. 9 Montclair State University
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $49,600
⚫ Acceptance rate: 91%
No. 8 Rutgers University—Camden
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900
⚫ Employed 2 years after graduation: 93%
No. 7 Seton Hall University (South Orange)
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,200
⚫ Employed 2 years after graduation: 94%
No. 6 New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $68,500
⚫ Acceptance rate: 69%
No. 5 Rutgers University—Newark
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900
⚫ Employed 2 years after graduation: 93%
No. 4 The College of New Jersey (Ewing)
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,500
⚫ Most popular major: Business
No. 3 Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $89,200
⚫ Acceptance rate: 53%
No. 2 Rutgers University—New Brunswick
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900
⚫ Most popular major: Information science
No. 1 Princeton University
⚫ Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,700
⚫ Acceptance rate: 4%
