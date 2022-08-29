The 10 best colleges in New Jersey, according to 2023 rankings
Putting more focus on students' return on investment, the school-review website Niche is out with its 2023 list of the best colleges by state and in the U.S.
The new list has updated data for more than 4,000 higher-ed institutions nationwide, through the use of sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, American Community Survey, and a postsecondary education data system.
The 2023 rankings feature an updated methodology to better evaluate a students' earnings immediately after graduation and years down the line.
Below is a list of the 10 best colleges/universities in New Jersey, according to Niche.
Rutgers takes up two spots. Princeton is ranked as the No. 5 best institution in America.
10. Montclair State University (Montclair)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $49,600 per year
- 93% of students employed 2 years after graduation
9. Rowan University (Glassboro)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,000 per year
- 95% of students employed 2 years after graduation
8. Monmouth University (West Long Branch)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $50,500 per year
- 95% of students employed 2 years after graduation
7. Seton Hall University (South Orange)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,200 per year
- 94% of students employed 2 years after graduation
6. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $68,500 per year
- 92% of students employed 2 years after graduation
5. Rutgers University-Newark
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900 per year
- 93% of students employed 2 years after graduation
4. The College of New Jersey (Ewing)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $58,500 per year
- 95% of students employed 2 years after graduation
3. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $89,200 per year
- 94% of students employed 2 years after graduation
2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $57,900 per year
- 93% of students employed 2 years after graduation
1. Princeton University (Princeton)
- Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $74,700 per year
- 87% of students employed 2 years after graduation
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.