New Jersey’s self defense gun laws — NJ Top News

A Trenton man shot and killed a burglar last weekend. As of now, he has not been charged for killing the man who broke into his home with a hammer.

New Jersey has very specific laws regarding the use of deadly force.

A West Deptford man was charged after having sexually explicit conversations with a Monmouth County teen and encouraged him to do the same with others, according to authorities.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Middletown police were contacted about Jeremy M. Slickerman, 33, of West Deptford and his contact with a 14-year-old.

Investigators with the MCPO High Tech Bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit determined Slickerman communicated with the teen via Xbox Live, Skype, Discord, and Chat IB.

Because of a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy a little more than two years ago, police officers are prohibited from being anywhere near most polling places in New Jersey.

But there's a push to already roll that rule back a bit, despite opposition from groups who fear the proposed about-face could impact voter turnout.

FAIR LAWN — A woman whose car caught fire Saturday afternoon falsely told first responders her child was inside, police said.

Fair Lawn police said the woman was still inside the burning vehicle when they arrived at the car on Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn. After getting the woman out of the car she said there was a child in the back seat.

As firefighters quickly determined there was no one in the car the woman went to a nearby house where she was arrested.

There are 564 municipalities in New Jersey and while the vast majority increased property taxes for their residents in 2023, 44 municipalities actually reduced their property tax burden.

The decreases ranged from less than 1% to nearly 10%.

Is your town on the list?

