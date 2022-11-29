New Jersey’s parent uprising is a huge win for you (Opinion)

The Red Wave that was so quickly dismissed by the media and the establishment politicos in New Jersey and across the country fails to recognize what actually happened during the November 2022 elections.

First of all, as I wrote in the days following the Election, the "Trump Factor" was wildly underreported by the media with the former president actually having a "yuge" impact on the election results, in a positive way.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) loading...

Second, we have to look at the overwhelming number of votes cast for a GOP candidate at the top of the ballot compared to Democrats. The GOP outpaced the Ds by an estimated 5 million votes. In congressional races alone, the GOP edged the Democrats by 3 million votes.

The third issue that jumps off the page is the overwhelming success of the "parental rights" message in direct contrast to the push by Blue State governments to "sexualize" grade school kids.

In New Jersey, that parental backlash led to 477 victories for parental rights candidates in school board elections across the state.

One of the grassroots leaders in New Jersey helping lead the charge for parents is Josh Aikens who heads up AriseNJ. He joined me on air to discuss the local victories across NJ.

