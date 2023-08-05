New Jersey’s own Holiday Express holds fun clambake to help those in need

For over 30 seasons, the New Jersey-based charity Holiday Express brings the gift of kindness to those in need during the holiday season.

Holiday Express, a 501c3 organization, is made up of local New Jersey musicians and hundreds of volunteers who put on events at places that are usually forgotten during the holiday season and for that matter all year round. Places like soup kitchens, hospices, developmental centers, assisted living facilities and many more.

Founded by restaurant entrepreneur and musician my friend Tim McLoone, the work that Holiday Express does during the holiday season is nothing short of heroic. Holiday Express loads buses and trucks with sound equipment and show props, bringing a group of talented musicians who perform holiday songs in a casual, fun show that delights their “clients”.

Santa makes an appearance along with some well-known holiday characters like The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. The smiles on those that need to are bright and big and heartwarming. They also bring gift bags with socks, gloves, hats and maybe a toothbrush and other health care products. At some events Holiday Express will bring sandwiches thanks to Jersey Mike’s.

This year they are scheduled to do over 100 shows in 39 days, an incredible undertaking. Organizing these 100 shows can be a nightmare but the mission and passion that Holiday Express remains strong and committed to help those in need.

I’ve been involved with Holiday Express in different capacities for over 27 years. They are the real deal when it comes to doing what they can to help those who need it. The volunteers interact with the clients and the musicians are great and truly excite the audience who are captivated by the entire Holiday Express experience.

In order to pay for this gift of kindness, Holiday Express holds a clambake every year. The big event will be held this year on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. on the beach in Pier Village in Long Branch, NJ. They have a great buffet and raw bar, plus a 50/50, valet parking; casual attire is encouraged.

My favorite part is when the musicians of Holiday Express perform a few songs. It gets the crowd going and you look forward to the holiday season.

The clambake is available for sponsorship, and you can get your tickets by reaching out to clambake@holidayexpres.org or call (732) 544-8010

Thanks to Holiday Express, the glowing smiles on faces that are worn and downtrodden is a truly heartwarming experience, one that I’ll never forget. Holiday Express depends on paid performances and a couple of events each year to fund the over 100 places that they serve. I’m asking you to help them continue their mission this holiday season and give what you can.

As always, thank you for your support.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom