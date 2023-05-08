New Jersey’s most common lies

The findings of a new survey is somewhat surprising a predictably depressing. When the truth is getting more and more scarce in our society, especially online and in the media, it seems to be spreading into our personal lives as well. Almost a quarter of New Jerseyans admitted to lying often.

We most commonly lie on resumes or on interviews (86%) and their education level (86%). That is one point higher than the national average. About 40% of people in New Jersey lie most often to their bosses, and shockingly 36% have admitted lying about loving someone.

Not surprisingly, when it comes to lying about food, 62% of New Jerseyans say they have told someone their cooking tasted good when it didn't, while the national average is 61%.

We seemed to do better than the national average in most categories of lying, but not by a large margin. It turns out we lie less about our age than most of the country. New Jersey is 25%, and the average around the country is 29%.

Maybe we just age better than most folks in the rest of the country. New Jerseyans are more likely to lie to their friends (39%) than to strangers (27%)

New Jersey is in the middle of the pack among states most likely to lie, with 23% of the population admitting to lying often, and a further 58% lying sometimes.

We're on par with our neighboring states of New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware. That’s according to BonusFinder.com, who surveyed 6,100 Americans and uncovered some of the most common lies told across the US and dished the dirt on dishonesty in New Jersey.

Here are the things we here in New Jersey lie about most.

Lied on your CV or in an interview.

— 86% New Jerseyans

— 85% National Average

Your education

— 86% NJ

— 85% National

Told someone their food tasted good when it didn’t

— 62% NJ

— 61% National

Your salary

— 45% NJ

— 41% National

Told someone they look good when you don't think they do

— 41% NJ

— 42% National

Told someone you've already left to meet them when you haven't

— 39% NJ

— 39% National

You love someone

— 36% NJ

— 41% National

Called in sick to work without actually being sick

— 31% NJ

— 34% National

Why you were late/did not turn up

— 31% NJ

— 28% National

Spent money from a joint account and lied about it

— 29% NJ

— 30% National

Your Job/Profession

— 29% NJ

— 28% National

How you’re feeling

— 29% NJ

— 27% National

Your height

— 27% NJ

— 27% National

Not told your partner who you are going out with

— 26% NJ

— 26% National

Your age

— 25% NJ

— 29% National

