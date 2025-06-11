Oh, the locals know about it for sure. If you're from the Trenton area or anywhere in Mercer County, you've heard of this place, but it gets overshadowed by other legendary places that came out of the Chambersburg section of the state's capital.

One of the other legendary places has three locations in the area that bear its name (DeLorenzo's), but this place quietly does its thing less than a mile from them in Robbinsville.

Papa's Mustard Pie

It's Papa's, and a lot of locals know them for their famous "mustard pie." Maybe that's why it doesn't get as much attention as the others, because people might think they don't take pizza seriously.

SEE MORE: Incredible video of a flying man taking off from a New Jersey beach

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I'll be honest with you; I have been to Papa's several times and have yet to try the mustard pie. I just don't want to waste the calories on something that doesn't sound appealing to me. But my friends who've had it say it's awesome. OK, I'll take their word for it and stick to the classic.

The pie that Papa's is even more famous for

And I'll tell you that the traditional tomato pie that they are most famous for is up there with the best, not only in the state but in the world. Their pizza is truly delicious. One of the best pizzas I've ever had, "and I've had them all over the world," to quote a line from the movie The Godfather.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Papa's Tomato Pies claims to be the oldest continuously family-owned pizza restaurant in the USA. It was started by an Italian immigrant named Giuseppe Papa in 1912 and has been passed down through the generations. It's got an old-school charm and feel to it, and if you love pizza, it's an experience you must treat yourself to.

New Jersey's least talked about legendary pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈