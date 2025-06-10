While taking a bike ride on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday evening, we noticed a pickup truck parked just off the boardwalk with something strange in the bed of his truck.

I rode down the ramp, just a couple of cars in from the boardwalk, to where the man was parked. It looked like a giant fan and some kind of wind device. We asked a few questions and found out he was a paraglider.

There are no mountains at Atlantic City to launch from, so we figured he must be using this fan. We have a few questions about how long he’s been doing this and where he got the machine. He said the motor was from Italy and these kits are available online.

We were in disbelief as to whether or not this guy could actually fly, so we asked him if we could watch and he said sure.

We rode back up to the boardwalk, parked our bikes and walked down to the beach and waited only a couple of minutes, and he came strolling down with his kite motor and what looked like a child’s car seat.

It only took him about five minutes to assemble everything and get ready. From the video, what you’re about to see is a lot of people‘s dreams since they were kids. He actually took off from a standing position and flew down the beach.

He headed south toward Ventor, vanishing in a beautiful evening sky. We spotted him about 10 minutes later heading back toward AC from Margate. You never know what you’re gonna see on the beach at the Jersey shore. This was a real treat and an incredible sight.

