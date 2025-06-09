New Jersey Trump haters get ready to celebrate

We are one of those states where President Trump made great strides in the last election, getting closer to victory here than many thought possible. But fear not, there are plenty of people here who just cannot stand the mention of his name.

Well, they will have a chance to join fellow Trump haters this Saturday in Somerset County. There are three "No Kings" protests planned for the President's birthday this Saturday, June 14.

I guess some people think he acts like a king, and they want to let him know in the most personal way possible, on his birthday, that they will not tolerate his king-like behavior.

Their attempt to get rid of him by any means didn't pan out, and their vote for his opponent(s) was not successful in banishing him to either prison, the graveyard, or the dustbin of history, so they have to get their energy out somehow.

So, this is your chance this Saturday to mingle with other like-minded Trump haters and those in the deep throes of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) and express your disapproval of these policies and/or your deep hatred of the 47th president of the United States.

He has a way of polarizing people in this country more than anyone else in our lifetime, and who oppose him will go to great lengths to let the world know how they feel.

No Kings protests times and locations in New Jersey

This Saturday is your day to let your TDS flag fly. The Somerset County demonstrations will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1120 Route 22 in Bridgewater, another takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West End Avenue and Route 22 in North Plainfield, and a late afternoon protest from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lyons VA Medical Center, 151 Knollcroft Rd in Bernards.

Happy "No Kings" day to all who celebrate. Maybe next year, do it on a Monday so we can get a day off.

Here is a statement from the organizers.

"No Kings is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies. On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. On June 14, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

