Last year was a banner year for recreational bluefin tuna fishermen, so of course, that means the government has to step in and spoil the fun.

NOAA Fisheries just announced that the quota for sport fishermen exceeded the limit for last year. This year, the bigger tuna will be off limits for the rest of the year. Fish between 47 and 73 inches are illegal to take.

The new regulation will only allow one bluefin tuna between 27 and 47 inches per day for private recreational boats. Charter boats will have a limit of two of the species in that same size range. An exceptional catch toward the end of last year, especially just offshore in Long Island, Massachusetts, and Long Island led to the tightening of regulations.

I was shocked one day to see my fishing partner blow off an official from the NOAA fishery when he asked us for information about what we caught that day, when we got back to the dock. I didn't understand why he wouldn't even give the guy the time of day, but now I do.

They use the information to come up with new limits on recreational fishermen. Fishermen who have invested a lot of money in boats and equipment, and tons of time, in a passion they have for fishing.

Once the government takes something away, it rarely gives it back. Take, for instance, the current limits on striped bass. One per person and only if the fish is between 28 and 31 inches. A few years ago, the limit was two fish per person as long as they were over 28 inches.

Similar and more stringent limits have been placed on winter flounder, fluke, weakfish, and other popular fish people go for.

There was a time when you could rent a small boat and take your family or friends out for a day of fishing in New Jersey with almost no restrictions. I remember going out into the Delaware Bay with my dad and uncle and coming home with 60 weakfish in the cooler. Now the limit is ONE!

One commercial fisherman on LBI told us about 15 years ago that the government's aim to make the whole ocean one big aquarium, and you won't be able to take fish out at all. I thought he was engaging in fantastic exaggeration. I don't think that anymore.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

