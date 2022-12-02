New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever

Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.

Last year, I wrote about the expansion plans of Steve Harbaugh, who created an entire Christmas Village, calling it “The North Pole Experience at Harbaugh Village.”

They may have moved and grown bigger, but the mission to collect toys continues.

Harbaugh Village via Facebook Harbaugh Village via Facebook loading...

The original display (note Clark falling off the ladder in the background

Some of the things to enjoy at the North Pole experience include heated igloos, a skating rink, fire pits, a gift shop, and, of course, Santa.

Harbaugh Village via Facebook Harbaugh Village via Facebook loading...

Harbaugh Village via Facebook Harbaugh Village via Facebook loading...

The house at Harbaugh Village

Harbaugh Village via Facebook Harbaugh Village via Facebook loading...

The skating rink at Harbaugh Village

Harbaugh Village via Facebook Harbaugh Village via Facebook loading...

All part of the North Pole Experience

General admission tickets are $19.95 and

All proceeds benefit GeorgesHouse.org, a non-profit committed to providing toys and transitional housing for children and families in need. Please join us in our mission and bring an unwrapped new toy for our toy drive!

Harbaugh Village via Facebook Harbaugh Village via Facebook loading...

More about George’s House:

Putting smiles on childrenʼs faces and having fun while doing it is at the heart and soul of our initiative, which is why we established Georgeʼs House: a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to collecting and distributing toys to children during the holidays and throughout the year. In addition to the year-round toy drive, Georgeʼs House also assists displaced families by providing transitional housing to help them get back on their feet. Help us create more smiles and housing opportunities by donating today.

There are also food trucks, a sweet shop, and crafts available.

The Village is located at 126 Bridgeton Pike Mullica Hill, NJ.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old