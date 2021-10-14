New Jersey’s favorite ice cream — VOTE here

Got thinking about ice cream the other day not just because we hear that the man currently occupying the White House reportedly loves it and not just because I'm a fan of the movie, "The Ringer".

Actually, it was while we were cleaning out our deep freezer which we bought to store the pig we get every year. One of the things left behind as my wife and I entered the new world of "empty nesters" is that there were several half-full cartons of ice cream in the freezer. My son and his friends stocked up all summer and we discovered the remnants over the weekend. We tossed a few that had "freezer burn" but for the most part, the ice cream was intact and ready to eat.

bhofack2

My favorite by far was the Rocky Road. One of the great things about Rocky Road is the higher-than-expected protein count. 4 grams per serving for at least one brand. Check out the nutrition info from EDYS. You'll notice that the flavor has 2 grams of fiber as well. Nice!

Now as much as I love green mint chocolate chip, it has half the protein and no fiber, so certainly not the healthier choice.

bhofack2

What's your favorite flavor of ice cream? I'm not sure if they still make it, but as a kid, my favorite was the Breyers Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry combo carton. Remember that?

SStajic

Pick your fave so we can decide once and for all what ice cream New Jersey loves the most.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

