New Jersey’s dirty beaches – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ NJ could close beaches swimming in poop

High levels of bacteria could cause gastrointestinal and respiratory issues for swimmers.

Contact with the water can result in any one or more of the following symptoms:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Sore throat

Cough

Runny nose/sneezing

Skin rash and itching

Ear and eye irritation

Fever and chills

⬛ How many people in NJ are lying about owning a gun?

The landscape of firearm ownership may be shifting, and researchers are somewhat in the dark about the most recent trends, according to a study by the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers.

In the published study, researchers found that there may be a good number of people who are falsely denying that they own a gun.

And, according to lead author Allison Bond, this group doesn't only include what many people may view as the typical American firearm owner: white males. Based on respondents' answers to survey questions, researchers have surmised that other groups — women, people of color, and those living in urban communities — are not being truthful about owning a firearm.

⬛New Jersey is giving away more money for Electric vehicles

New Jersey is offering new incentives for residents and businesses to purchase electric powered vehicles and install publicly accessible charging stations.

Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced $4,000 rebates for EVs with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) under $45,000 and incentives of up to $1,500 for vehicles with an MSRP between $45,001 and $55,000.

"As we enter Year Four of Charge Up New Jersey, we will continue to establish EVs as an affordable and accessible option for all residents, regardless of their income or zip code," Murphy said in a statement.

⬛ $50K reward posted to find who assaulted NJ letter carrier

VINELAND – A $50,000 reward has been posted by the U.S. Postal Service for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever assaulted a letter carrier in broad daylight.

The carrier was on the route on Washington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. July 3 when they were attacked and robbed, according to the Postal Service. Vineland police are investigating with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

⬛ Nurse strike close to happening at one of NJ’s biggest hospitals

NEW BRUNSWICK — About 1,700 nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital have voted in favor of a potential strike, as they have been working without a contract.

A contract expired on June 30 after several months of bargaining, according to United Steel Workers Local 4-200, which represents nurses at the New Brunswick medical center.

Nurses dealing with the expired contract work in the intensive care unit and emergency room, as well as other units at RWJUH, as reported by MyCentralJersey.

They signed a 14-day extension, with a new expiration date approaching on Friday, July 21.

