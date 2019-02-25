New Jersey’s bravest can cook!

For the second year in a row, I'm honored to be a judge at the " Cooked and Uncorked " charity event held by my friends at the Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association .

This year, I was joined by my podcast and event co-host, Jessica Gibson . It was a huge night with fire departments across NJ. Had a great opportunity to record a podcast with Jessica and Eddie Donnelly , who faithfully serves his fellow firefighters as President of the Union, and of course got to sample some of the best food in Jersey!



