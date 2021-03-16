New Jersey’s best kept secret weenie truck

New Jersey is filled with wonders... some more well-known than others. And I’m about to let you in on one of the most amazing New Jersey culinary delights that almost no one knows about. If you have ever driven on Route 206, you most definitely have passed the grey truck with the sign “WEE NEE WAGON.” The truck may look abandoned to passersby, however, to Chester Township locals, this is the best place to grab a hot dog in New Jersey.

The Wee Nee Wagon has been serving up delicious hotdogs to passersby for over 25 years now, and is not going away anytime soon. Not only that, people drive from all over New Jersey just to taste their amazing dogs. And it’s worth the trip.. The truck runs on a unique schedule, as in all of my years of driving past it, I’ve only seen it open a handful of times. Because of this, a hotdog from the Wee Nee Wagon is almost a special occasion.

So how do people know when the Wee Nee Wagon is open when the only indication of it being open is a raised flag? Facebook. Lovers of the Wee Nee Wagon have taken it to their Facebook feeds to alert fellow customers of when the truck is open or not. They have almost created a chain of comments on images of the Wee Nee Wagon letting each other know when it is open or not.

If you are given the opportunity to eat from The Wee Nee Wagon, there are a few things you MUST order. The menu is small, and hasn’t changed since its creation years ago, making The Wee Nee Wagon as authentic as a neighborhood food truck can get. Long time customers enjoy the Mr. B, which is a grilled hot dog on a potato bun topped with cheddar cheese, hot red pepper relish and full strips of fresh bacon, but there are many other options to choose from. All toppings are made fresh daily and can be accompanied by fresh hot french fries, or a classic bag of chips. So next time you’re on 206 cross your fingers, you’re going to want to stop at the Wee Nee Wagon. Thank me later.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.