This was voted best hot dog in New Jersey

Americans eat 7 billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day alone. That’s according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Is that even possible?

The United States population in 2020 was 331,000,000. To reach 7 billion hot dogs this mean every single living human in this country would need to eat 21 hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Hmmm. I’m not buying it. Not anymore than I’m buying that council’s nonsense that sauerkraut doesn’t go on a hot dog.

Nonetheless, give or take a couple billion, hot dogs are a big thing in this country. As American as it gets.

So eatthis.com set out to find the best hot dog joint in all fifty states. You can bet I speed-scrolled right past Alabama, Hawaii and Maine to see what was up with the great Garden State.

Has to be Rutt’s Hut in Clifton, right? Home of the Ripper after all.

Nope.

Oh! Hot Dog Johnny’s in Buttzville then!

Nope.

According to this, the finest hot dog in New Jersey is at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee. They’ve been around since the 1930’s. It’s an unassuming little place at 1345 Palisades Avenue that indeed gets a 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

In fact the late Anthony Bourdain was a Jersey guy who loved this joint. It is said they serve a deep fried Texas chili dog that’s to die for.

I’ve definitely heard plenty of people other than Bourdain speak fondly of Hiram’s. But again if you’re looking for ambience instead of a great hot dog keep looking. This joint is a typical Jersey hole in the wall.

Now being from Union County, I have an opinion on a best hot dog. Say what you will about the rock stars like Hiram’s or Rutt’s Hut, but my favorite dog (possibly for sentimental reasons alone) is the one you’ll get off of Munce’s hot dog truck always parked on St. Georges Ave. by Union County Park. They’ve been there for as long as I can remember.

Gimme two with kraut, wrapped.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

