Beloved hot dog joint is making a New Jersey comeback

Callahan’s, a legendary hot dog joint, is returning from the dead…again.

Callahan’s, which originated in 1950 in Fort Lee, went out of business and for eight years, stayed that way.

The name was resuscitated by the original owner’s grandson, first as a food truck and then as brick and mortar store in Norwood. It fell victim to the pandemic and was shut down again.

Now, according to NorthJersey.com, it will come to life again under the stewardship of Daniel DeMiglio, grandson of the founder of Callahan’s, Leonard Castranni.

DeMiglio was kind of coy about what form the new endeavor will take, telling NorthJersey, that the new venture will be "a brand new concept;" he also promised “surprises” and "brand new trucks and some other goodies."

Callahan’s was known for its take on the “ripper,” a deep fried hot dog known as “The Original.”

DeMiglio said of the original Callahan’s,

It was a gas station that sold burgers, snacks and had one pump for service. My goal being the 3rd Generation grandson had been to travel back in time just before he made that purchase and incorporate his passions, recipes & most of all his vision into the present.

He also says that he is working on a tv show that will begin filming once the new Callahan’s opens; probably this summer. The original restaurant was featured on the TV Food Network, the Travel Channel, and was even seen in one of the Transformers movies.

