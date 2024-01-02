7 injured after NJ driver went on NYC sidewalk rampage, cops say

✅ A man and woman were arguing inside a Mercedes 10 blocks from Times Square

✅ The man drove off when ordered to exit the sedan

✅ The pursuit ended when the Mercedes crashed into a parked vehicle

A Fort Lee man was behind the wheel of a Mercedes that the NYPD says went on a wrong-way driving rampage in Manhattan in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The luxury car hit several pedestrians and police officers.

NYPD was notified around 1:35 a.m. about a man inside a black Mercedes sedan fighting with a 34-year-old woman on 33rd Street.

When police tried to de-escalate the situation, Mohamed Alaouie, 44, drove off westbound on 33rd Street and then the wrong way on 7th Avenue.

Alaouie turned onto the sidewalk along westbound 34th Street and hit a food cart and three pedestrians, according to the NYPD.

One of the pedestrians became pinned underneath the foot cart, according to the New York Post. All were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue where they were in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Facing a slew of charges

Alaouie drove back into the street briefly but went back onto the sidewalk after passing 8th Avenue and struck two on-duty NYPD police officers. The Mercedes then hit two unoccupied parked vehicles before striking a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway and coming to a stop, police said.

Video posted by the Post shows the Mercedes and Camry heavily damaged following their crash.

Alaouie was charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired.

