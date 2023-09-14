Child dies after 21-floor fall from NJ balcony, witnesses say

FORT LEE – Witnesses say a boy fell 21 floors to his death from an apartment late Wednesday afternoon.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said police were called to an apartment building on Anderson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and found an unresponsive 7-year-old child.

The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Musella did not disclose where the child was found by responding police or the circumstances of their death.

What witnesses told reporters

A witness told NBC 4 New York and other media outlets the child fell from a balcony to the rear parking lot below.

The Hampshire House apartment building is 22 stories tall with 226 units. It was built in 1972.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey.

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station.