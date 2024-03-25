Police reveal details about NJ couple found dead at home

⚫ Couple found dead in own house

⚫ Prosecutor confirms cause of deaths

⚫ 2 dogs rescued

KEYPORT — A married couple recently found dead in their Keyport home has been deemed a murder-suicide, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.

The morning of March 19, Keyport police carried out a wellness check at a house on Chingarora Avenue.

(Monmouth County Canva) ( Canva) loading...

There, officers found 37-year-old Ekaterina Kalyapina had been killed by her husband, 39-year-old Ilya Gagin, before he then took his own life, according to Santiago.

An autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed manner of death for the pair were homicide and suicide, respectively.

Both people had been shot, Tapinto previously reported, which the prosecutor's office then confirmed to NJ 101.5

Two small dogs were also found inside, unharmed. The animals were rescued by the Monmouth County SPCA.

Kalyapina and Gagin were owners of a home at 187 Chingarora Avenue, as seen in online property records, which also listed a previous shared residence in Fort Lee.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Donovan, III, or Keyport Sergeant Joseph Rendina, at 732-264-0706.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning more than $200,000 in annual income, meaning these are the neighborhoods were the wealthiest families are most likely to live. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant