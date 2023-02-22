Try these 4 must visit hot dog places in NJ

Hot dogs are delicious. And kind of a staple for the casual American diet.

Whether you like hot dogs "Italian style" with onions, peppers, and potatoes, or a good covering of chili on top, or just with a stripe of mustard, it's all good. Except for one thing, according to many hot dog connoisseurs, no ketchup.

I can speak firsthand about a couple of places on the list.

Russ Ayres was our go-to lunch place when I was hosting Chasing News on Fox TV. Our studio was in Trenton and it was only a few minutes away.

Plus I love counter service. The staff is friendly and the hot dogs are great, one of the best "bangs for the buck" when it comes to food in the Garden State.

Here's a look at the top places to hit in each of the FOUR New Jersey regions:

South Jersey

Central Jersey

Russ Ayres in Bordentown

Jersey Shore

Max's Bar and Grill in Long Branch

North Jersey

Hot Rod's Hot Dogs in Glen Gardner

