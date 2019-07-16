4th of July is over but National Hot Dog Day deals are Wednesday

The fireworks have cleared the air but hot dog lovers can get amped up for National Hot Dog Day. It happens Wednesday July 17th. Before we let you know some great deals you can get for the faux holiday, Offers.com recently did a survey about people's preferred hot dog topping.

This is what most people prefer on their hot dog.

Mustard – 33%

Ketchup – 30%

Onions – 11%

Relish – 10%

Coleslaw – 6%

Cheese – 5%

Chili – 2%

Other – 3%

Now much to my dismay sauerkraut doesn't make this list. So I hope Doyle doesn't see this because the sauerkraut hater will be smug.

As far as the freebies? According to Offers.com, here are some of the deals you can get for National Hot Dog Day.

TravelCenters of America including Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations. UltraONE loyalty program members can receive one free hot dog at participating locations. Simply visit the UltraONE kiosk and print out your coupon​.

Philly Pretzel Factory will give out a free pretzel dog to the first 100 customers.​

Pilot Flying J customers can use their app to get one free roller grill item like an all-beef hot dog at participating locations. First-time app users can also score a free beverage.

Love's Travel Stops is giving away a free hot dog Wednesday if you get a barcode from Loves.com.

Happy Hot Dog Day everybody! But ketchup? Really?

