Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog

What's more American than hot dogs?

Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods.

It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the afternoon to take a break from work.

The great news is that New Jersey has some of the finest culinary choices when it comes to the savory treat.

If you're interested in the ingredients, you can click HERE but my advice is to skip the ingredients (do you really need to know?) and just enjoy a dog.

Hopefully, you'll have a chance to check out one of the four best places to grab a hot dog in Jersey.

Hot Dog Johnnys in Belvidere

Russ Ayes in Bordentown

Hot Dog Caboose in Midland Park

Max's Bar and Grill in Long Branch

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...