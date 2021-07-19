TOMS RIVER — One of New Jersey's go-to places for Italian hot dogs, which are commonly topped with fried peppers, onions, and potatoes, is permanently closing after more than a year in limbo.

"Joe is officially retiring!" read a post that appeared on the Facebook page for Joe Joe's Italian Hot Dogs on Saturday, a day after the closure was announced in a previous post.

The decision to close for good was not related to COVID-19, according to the most recent post.

A scan of the Facebook page shows that the eatery had not been open since at least June 15 of last year. One picture shared by a fan of the page showed that Joe Joe's had attempted curbside pickup at the outset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Further posts on Aug. 27, 2020, Nov. 24, 2020, and May 5 of this year confirmed that the hot dog joint remained closed "until further notice."

According to its website, Joe Joe's had been open for "over thirty years," serving "Newark style" Italian hot dogs in pizza bread delivered daily from Calandra's Bakery in Newark.

