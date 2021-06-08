A meatless hot dog? Nathan’s is trying it in New Jersey

It seems borderline sacrilegious, but Nathan’s Famous has introduced a new plant-based meatless hot dog at five New Jersey locations, as well as in New York and Connecticut.

The faux hot dog is made of pea-based protein and was created in partnership with Meatless Farms, one of the larger producers of plant based proteins.

In a statement, a Nathan’s Famous spokesman said:

"As plant-based menu items continue to grow in popularity, we are excited to launch the first ever gourmet, plant-based hot dog, a product created not just for our flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan customers, but all who enjoy a healthier diet. “We’ve spent a great deal of time perfecting this hot dog and making sure that those who know and love Nathan’s one-of-a-kind flavor, as well as those that might not have tried a Nathan’s hot dog due to diet, can now enjoy an option that fits their lifestyle."

According to the Asbury Park Press, the five Nathan’s locations in New Jersey offering the new menu item include:

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets 1 Premium Outlet Way in Tinton Falls

Bridgewater Commons, 400 Commons Way in Bridgewater

South Bound Brook Mall, 60 Main St. in South Bound Brook

Paramus Park Mall, 1073 Paramus Park in Paramus

Rockaway Town Square, 301 Mount Hope Ave. in Rockaway

As reported by Fox News, no decision was announced regarding having the vegan dogs at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at the chain’s flagship Coney Island location.

They are also selling the meatless hot dog on the retail outlet Shopify; Fox News says a package of six with a jar of Nathan’s Famous mustard and buns is a cool $44.99.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

