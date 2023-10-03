New Jersey’s best gas station pizza

No kidding, New Jersey is certainly known for its pizza.

And most of us LOVE pizza. For Eric Scott, it was listed as his last meal if/when the asteroid finally hits us.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

I've talked about bar pizza and specialty pizzas and named some great places across the Garden State.

As you know, I'll be guest bartending at the Ivy Inn in Princeton on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

One of the great things about the Ivy is the pizza.

Saturn Pizza started selling at the bar a few years ago, and it's quickly become one of our favorites.

The owner, Rich, had an idea and put his dream into action.

The best part of the story is it doesn't start as a great bar pizza at the local watering hole. It started, and continues, at a gas station in Brick, Ocean County!

Saturn Pizza is located at the Conoco station on Route 70 in Brick, Ocean County.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

And it's a HUGE hit.

As the owner likes to say, the pizza is "out of this world." For us, the go-to is the Mars pizza with sausage, pepperoni and meatballs.

Looks like I know what's for dinner tonight!

So, head to Brick, fill up the car and take home one of New Jersey's best pizzas.

