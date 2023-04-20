New Jersey’s 2nd most sparsely populated town was on fire

The most recent forest fire in the New Jersey Pinelands was in Washington Township, Burlington County. I've been a Burlington County resident most of my life and I didn't know there was a Washington Township in our county.

We're very familiar with the other Washington Twp. in Gloucester County, with many former South Philly residents there, but how is it I've never heard of the one in our county?

There are five Washington Townships and one Washington borough in the state. It turns out I've been to the Washington Township in Burlington County. Like many others, I've canoed on the Wading River, which borders the township. Many of us have been to Batsto Village, which is also in the township.

(Photo Courtesy: New Jersey DEP/Forest Fire Service) (Photo Courtesy: New Jersey DEP/Forest Fire Service) loading...

Also, the little village of Lower Bank is part of Washington Township. That's where it seems most of the 693 residents of the town live. There are just over six people per square mile in the town. It ranks 565 out of 566 for population density.

The road that runs through the middle of the township is the Washington Turnpike, yes turnpike. It's barely a two-lane road that starts at Batsto Village.

There is a camping resort in the township called Wading Pines Camping Resort.

Most of the township is part of the Wharton State Forest and Penn State Forest. There is a seafood market called River Road Clamhouse, and a combination deli and liquor store called Pine Barren Liquor & Deli.

Not much else is going on here which is just how the 693 residents like it. In the most densely populated state in the country, that sounds good to me too.

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.