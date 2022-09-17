New Jersey women’s hockey team, the Riveters are moving to a new “dream” home

New Jersey’s women’s pro-hockey team, the Riveters have found a new home! The Metropolitan Riveters will be moving into the NHL regulation sized rink at the American Dream, the super mega mall in East Rutherford, NJ.

The Riveters are one of the charter teams in the Premiere Hockey League which started in 2015.

The Metropolitan Riveters had been playing their home games in Brooklyn until 2017 when they were known as the New York Riveters then a move to the Prudential Center in Newark where the Riveters had a partnership with the New Jersey Devils of the NHL changed their name to the Metropolitan Riveters but that partnership dissolved in 2019.

The Riveters had been using the rink at American Dream for practice and it seemed to be a good fit. Things worked out between the two entities and the women will be taking to the ice later this year when the season starts. Exact game times and dates for the upcoming season will be released next week.

The American Dream boasts of a DreamWorks Water Park which is close by the rink on the first floor next to retail and food outlets. Since the American Dream rink lacks adequate spectator accommodations for a pro-hockey team, plans are underway to make the spectator experience at the Riveters game something special. The first two rows on the floor will be spectator seats, the second level will have premium seats that will have table service and the third level will be free for mall shoppers.

The Riveters will also get some great exposure this year as the league will be televising some games on ESPN+.

When invited to discuss the possibility of having the Riveters play at American Dream, Riveters president Digit Murphy said “I’m not playing in a mall!”After seeing the mall and the possibilities that American Dream presents the Riveters have a new home.

You have to appreciate the effort of the American Dream to accommodate and welcome great women athletes competing in the fast game of professional ice hockey. Good luck to the Metropolitan Riveters in their new “dream” home.

