New Jersey woman to star in new ‘Snow White’ film

Rachel Zegler is on quite a hot streak. The 20 year old Clifton native keeps building an impressive resume with the news that she has been cast as the lead in Disney’s new live action version of “Snow White.”

Zegler first rose to prominence by beating out thousands of other hopefuls to land the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.” That film had its release delayed by COVID and will debut in theaters this coming December. She also has a starring role in the “Shazam!” sequel with Zachary Levi to be released in 2023.

She is a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Lodi, where, according to NorthJersey.com, she starred in productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Zegler posted on Instagram, “Well…..hello to a dream come true.”

The director of “Snow White”, Marc Webb, said in a statement, ““Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

The original animated “Snow White” was Disney’s first successful animated film, and, according to Deadline.com, the new live action version will expand on both the original’s story and music. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, will write new songs for the movie.

The new “Snow White” is scheduled to begin production in 2022; Rachel Zegler, Jersey girl, is undeniably on her way to stardom!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

