New Jersey is burning: 4 wildfires tiring out firefighters

🔥Four major wildfires were burning across New Jersey on Friday

🔥8,000 acres have been burned by wildfires in New Jersey in 2024

🔥There is a good chance of showers on Sunday

A fourth wildfire sparked up Thursday night as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire state.

As New Jersey's serious dry spell continues, 5-10 mph winds with gusts of 30 mph will boost fires, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

He continues to be optimistic about rainfall of 1/4 inch to a half inch on Sunday night.

"It's still looking like precipitation from Hurricane Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico will draw into a storm that could affect New Jersey late Sunday afternoon into Monday," Zarrow said.

Fire crews had a view of the Manhattan skyline as they worked the newest fire in the cliffs along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs. About 19 acres have burned as of Friday morning, according to the Forest Fire Service.

The highway was unaffected but Henry Hudson Drive was closed. Smoke from the fire could also be smelled on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

ALSO READ: NJ Transit train hit brakes 430 feet before fatal tree crash

View of the Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson via a drone View of the Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson via a drone (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Making progress on other wildfires

At the Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson, 350 acres burned as of Friday morning. It was 80% contained within the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, closing Stump Tavern Road.

Firecrews also made progress with the Bethany Run Wildfire along the border of Burlington and Camden counties. It grew quickly on Thursday to consume 360 acres.

It is now 75% contained with 104 structures threatened.

The Pheasant Run Wildfire inside the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area has burned 133 acres and is 50% contained. No structures are threatened by the fire and no roads closed.

ALSO READ: Shocking new details in murder of NJ cop

Smoke from the Pheasant Run Wildfire inside the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area seen from Vineland Smoke from the Pheasant Run Wildfire inside the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area seen from Vineland 11/7/24 (Glenn van Leer) loading...

Multiple fires are wearing down firefighters

Over 8,000 acres have burned in 1,200 wildfires in New Jersey this year. October was the Forest Fire Service’s busiest month on record, according to Bill Donnelly, the state forest fire warden and chief of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

"This year's been crazy dry," Donnelly said during a media briefing Thursday night. "Hopefully we get some precipitation here in the not too distant future and we can start putting some of these wildfires to bed and give our folks a break."

Donnelly said the fire crews have gotten little rest the week, moving from fire-to-fire both large and small within the geographical area they cover.

"It is definitely taxing them. They're putting in alot of long hours. It's not unusual to have a handful of fires throughout the night they have to get involved with as well," Donnelly said. "They're not getting much sleep. It's wearing them down."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of late 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant