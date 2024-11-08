❗ Prosecutors say Det. Sgt. Monica Mosley was 'executed'

❗ Mosely was shot in the back of the head

❗ Was a hit ordered on the murder suspects?

Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley wasn't just murdered, she was executed.

Horrifying new details have been revealed in a case that has already shaken law enforcement and the local community.

During a detention hearing for the four suspects charged in Sgt. Mosley's death, prosecutors provided their most detailed account yet of what happened on the night of Oct. 15 at Mosley's home in Bridgeton.

Mosley had returned from her job at the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and was getting ready for bed.

Shortly after 10 p.m., three masked men kicked in her door and came charging into the home.

Mosley heard the commotion, grabbed her service weapon and tried to fight the men off.

Cape May County Assistant Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia says Mosley was able to get three shots off at her attackers, hitting one suspect in the chest.

Here is how Carroccia described for the court the final moments of Mosley's life:

❗ As she fought for her life, one of the suspects shot her in the knee knocking her to the ground.

❗She continued to fight, and as she raised her hand to defend herself, she was shot in the wrist. The bullet traveled down her arm.

❗Even then, Mosley continued to fight her attackers.

❗It was then, however, one of the suspects moved behind her and shot her in the back of the head.

"Judge, I don't use this term lightly," Carroccia said in court, "That's called an execution."

Despite the detailed account of what investigators believed happened inside Mosley's home, they could not say who fired the fatal shot.

They also admitted the murder weapon has not been recovered.

The suspects and motive

29-year-old Nyshawn Mutcherson, of Vineland, 31-year-old Jarred Brown, of Bridgeton, and 32-year-old Richard B. Hawkins Willis, of Gloucester City are all charged with first-degree counts of murder and murder during the commission of burglary.

A fourth person, 38-year-old Cyndia Pimentel, of Paulsboro, was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Pimentel is a former police officer for the Camden County Police Department.

She resigned her position in 2015, but officials will not reveal the circumstances of her departure from the force.

Investigators have yet to reveal any potential motive or say if Sgt. Mosley was specifically targeted or if this was a random crime.

It was Mutcherson who was shot in the chest by Mosley.

Did someone order a hit on the suspects?

In yet another bizarre twist in this case, the prosecutor suggested someone may have put out a hit on the suspects charged with Mosley's murder.

As a defense attorney argued for Pimentel to be released pending trial, Prosecutor Carroccia dropped this bombshell:

They have received, Carroccia said, details from a confidential informant that "an individual from out of state was contacted to come down and take care of any and all individuals involved in connection with this homicide."

That claim has not been corroborated and Carroccia did not offer any other details.

It was used as part of his argument that Pimentel should remain jailed until trial.

Pimentel is charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. She helped hide evidence and drove the getaway SUV to a Philadelphia garage, investigators said.

Ultimately, the judge ordered her released pending trial.

