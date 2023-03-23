New Jersey trout season is right around the corner

We're lucky here in New Jersey to have over 100 miles of coastline on the Atlantic Ocean. It offers a tremendous fishery with a wide variety of species of all sizes.

For those who find the ocean or the bays too far or too intimidating, New Jersey also offers a wide variety of freshwater fishing too.

Since spring has sprung and the weather has gotten a little warmer you may notice kids with fishing poles riding their bikes to and from their favorite watering holes. You will also spot people on the edges of ponds and lakes in your area itching to get back that feeling of landing a big one.

If you're angling for trout, you'll have to wait until April 8 to try your luck.

Trout season is officially closed with few exceptions from March 20 to April 8 in New Jersey as NJ Fish and Wildlife complete their stocking program. At 8 a.m. on April 8 is when the mayhem begins at some of the more popular and easily accessible trout fishing spots in the Garden State.

Trout season is a great time to introduce young kids to fishing. It's a great bonding experience for adults and kids and it can be a lot of fun.

This state has a lot of great outdoor spots to enjoy and to be able to catch some fish while enjoying nature is a big plus. For all you need to know about licensing, stocked trout locations and more check out NJ Fish & Wildlife website here.

For good information in your immediate area, check with your local tackle shop. They're always happy to help with good local information. You can find out licensing locations here.

Catch 'em up!

