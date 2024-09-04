Here are the top New Jersey stories for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune (Google Maps/Canva)

BERKELEY — A young boy who was rescued from a pool in South Seaside Park over Labor Day weekend has died.

It's the latest tragic drowning death of a child in New Jersey.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the four-year-old boy died on Monday after he was rescued three days earlier from a backyard swimming pool in South Seaside Park.

The child had been hospitalized in critical but stable condition since police found him unresponsive at the home around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was pulled from the pool before police arrived.

TIMBER RATTLESNAKE Associated Press photo

Two types of snakes that call New Jersey home are venomous. One of them has prompted warnings from officials in at least two counties over the past few weeks.

Residents are being advised to stay away from the northern copperhead snake, which can grow to a few feet long and can camouflage in leaf litter.

In Somerset County, a northern copperhead was spotted in the area of Scott Drive in Watchung, police said in an alert.Days prior, Woodlands Wildlife Refuge in Hunterdon County said a female northern copperhead had been found injured.

The other venomous snake in New Jersey is the timber rattlesnake.

Anyone who encounters a poisonous snake is being asked to contact the New Jersey Fish & Wildlife snake hotline at 877-927-6337.

NJ law sex assault victim rights (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

TRENTON — For the first time in years the state’s existing Sexual Assault Victim’s Bill of Rights has been expanded, giving survivors the right to regular updates on their cases.

The bill of rights has been in place since 2019, outlining basic protections and rights for sexual assault survivors.

A bipartisan measure passed unanimously in both the state Senate and Assembly before being signed into law on Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Victims of sexual assault must now be notified of certain developments concerning evidence in their respective cases, as an overall boost in transparency of progress.

Fire at a home on Old Beekman Road in South Brunswick 9/3/24 (South Brunswick police)

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A fight with a boyfriend led to a house being heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning, according to police.

Police were first called Monday night to a two-story house on Old Beekman Road in the Kendall Park section on a noise complaint after the homeowners's daughter had a fight with her boyfriend.

After the fight, the boyfriend, identified as Leonard Jones, 50, returned and went to the second level of the house, police said. He came back down and told his girlfriend to call the fire department, officials said.

Four people made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

76ers New Jersey Basketball AP

As plans to construct a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers have stalled, the Garden State has made a play to persuade the basketball team's ownership to come to Camden.

On Monday, a letter from New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan and Gov. Phil Murphy to the 76ers owners said New Jersey leaders are "committed to bringing the 76ers to Camden."

The project, though it would be self-financed, would also include $900 million in government incentives towards its construction. The letter adds that the site would also include commercial, residential and retail development.

CBS News reports that the 76ers responded by saying that they appreciated the proposal, they were still working to negotiate a new arena in Philadelphia, and that they are taking all alternative offers "seriously."

