4-year-old boy dies after rescue from Ocean County, NJ pool

BERKELEY — A young boy who was rescued from a pool in South Seaside Park over Labor Day weekend has died.

It's the latest tragic drowning death of a child in New Jersey.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the four-year-old boy died on Monday after he was rescued three days earlier from a backyard swimming pool in South Seaside Park.

The child had been hospitalized in critical but stable condition since police found him unresponsive at the home around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was pulled from the pool before police arrived.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this child’s parents, family and friends at this most difficult time,” said Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Pool safety tips for parents

This is at least the 12th drowning of a child in New Jersey since Memorial Day.

Around 4,000 people die from drowning in the United States each year, according to the American Red Cross.

And for children under five years old, it's estimated that 87% of drowning deaths happen in home pools or hot tubs.

More than two out of three children who drown in pools were not expected to be swimming in them. Often, they were out of sight for less than five minutes before drowning, according to the Red Cross.

The nonprofit recommends parents secure home pools with appropriate barriers like fences, designate a water watcher, and install drain covers and safety releases to prevent drain entrapment.

If a child is missing, the Red Cross says check the water first.

