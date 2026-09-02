New Jersey needs economic growth and successful businesses.

What it does not need is industrial development forced into neighborhoods that were never designed to handle it.

That is why Nutley residents are right to oppose the proposed warehouse at 536–544 Washington Avenue.

The property was formerly occupied by Proponent Federal Credit Union.

Developer Galaxy Invest now wants to replace that relatively low-impact use with a nearly 27,000-square-foot warehouse standing more than 32 feet tall, with four loading docks and 19 parking spaces.

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Those loading docks are the real story.

A warehouse means delivery trucks, engine noise, exhaust, backup alarms, loading activity and commercial lighting.

Nearby residents say approximately 600 homes would be affected, while children walk and ride bicycles near local schools.

Washington Avenue already carries traffic generated by shopping centers, supermarkets, a movie theater and other businesses.

This is not opposition to business. It is common sense about putting the right development in the right location.

Residents are smart to push back and ask the tough and necessary questions.

Who will occupy the warehouse?

What will its operating hours be?

How many trucks will arrive each day?

Which residential streets will they use?

What protections will address idling, diesel emissions, noise, lighting, stormwater runoff and fire safety?

The fact that no tenant has been identified makes those questions even more important.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

Residents want answers before approval

A planning board should not approve a blank check and ask families to trust that the eventual operation will be harmless.

New Jersey communities have already learned what happens when warehouse construction races ahead of infrastructure and sensible planning.

Developers collect the financial return while residents live with the trucks, congestion and diminished quality of life.

Nutley’s government should listen to the people who live there.

Unless the applicant can demonstrate that this industrial use will not endanger children, overwhelm surrounding roads or damage the character of the neighborhood, the answer should be no.

Residents have launched a petition opposing the proposal. Click here to join the fight.

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Having grown up in Middletown but spending most of my down-the-Shore time at Ortley Beach, I didn't appreciate all that Sandy Hook had to offer until I moved out of New Jersey. Whenever I had back home now, though, it's a must-stop.

Here are seven things you probably didn't know about Sandy Hook at Gateway National Recreation Area. Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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