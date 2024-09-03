South Brunswick, NJ house burns down after couple’s fight, cops say

🔥House fire ruled arson

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A fight with a boyfriend led to a house being heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning, according to police.

Police were first called Monday night to a two-story house on Old Beekman Road in the Kendall Park section on a noise complaint after the homeowners's daughter had a fight with her boyfriend. A second call came from the home around 3 a.m. reporting the fire.

After the fight, the boyfriend, identified as Leonard Jones, 50, returned and went to the second level of the house, police said. He came back down and told his girlfriend to call the fire department, officials said.

Four people made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Large fire response

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said police had been called to the house before about Jones but did not provide other details.

Firefighters from all South Brunswick fire companies responded. South Brunswick police and the South Brunswick fire marshal are investigating.

