New Jersey superstars had a swing in a miss in this election

New Jersey’s most prominent living superstar put out a message a few weeks ago, trashing Donald Trump and urging voters to cast a vote for Kamala Harris.

Bruce Springsteen made special appearances on her behalf, as he does in every big presidential election for whatever Democrat is running.

John Bon Jovi performed and spoke on behalf of Kamala Harris. Queen Latifah, Newark native and gifted singer and actor, also endorsed Harris, and Queen Latifah doesn’t usually come out and endorse political candidates.

Britain The Bon Jovi Story Premiere Millie Turner/Invision/AP loading...

With all of this Jersey star power, Harris nearly lost the state of New Jersey. And it certainly wasn’t enough to persuade voters around the country as Donald Trump not only won the Electoral College but the popular vote as well. Some are calling it a landslide or at least a decisive victory. So, what happened?

Why did some counties in New Jersey flip from blue to red? Even our superstars didn’t have enough sway in their decision.

Does any endorsement from a performer matter? And will the likes of Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, and Queen Latifah put their stamp of approval on the next Democratic candidate in four years?

The question I have is why so many people in New Jersey still vote Democratic when the party has given us nothing but nonsense and a financial mess. The urban centers went more for Kamala than the people out in suburban and rural districts, which is typical for most elections.

Joe BidenBilly CrystalRenée FlemingBarry GibbQueen LatifahDionne Warwick AP loading...

In my county of Burlington, which is considered a blue county, people waited in lines until 2 a.m. to cast their vote. Some are blaming the county for not putting enough voting machines in certain districts.

My takeaway from this is that New Jersey is a very emotional state, and the people who were guided and led by their emotions voted for Harris, and the people who used critical judgment went for Trump.

Please feel free to hate me for saying that. The truth is the truth, and the results are the results. Hopefully, we won’t see the emotional upheaval we saw in 2016 with demonstrations, marches, and riots around the country. We don’t need that. We need to focus on coming together and making this a better country for all of us. Or, dare I say, make America great again.

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did. Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈