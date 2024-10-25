New Jersey State Police looking to hire more dispatchers
New Jersey residents have a chance this weekend to be in the running for a secure state job.
The New Jersey State Police Communications Bureau is looking to add more public safety Telecommunicator Trainees, also commonly known as dispatchers. Training would be provided to those asked to join its locations in Atlantic, Mercer, Passaic and Middlesex counties.
Full benefits start 60 days after employment, and the starting salary is just over $53,000.
Tomorrow’s walk-in testing at the Hamilton Communications Center is a first come, first served format, with a maximum of 32 people permitted per session. Testing will be held at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Testing is expected to take under two hours.
Testing must-haves include a resume with phone number and email, Social Security card and a valid identification.
Those that are interested can send an email to communicationsbureau@njsp.org with any further questions.
The Oct. 26 testing date follows an earlier testing done this month. There’s no indication of how many positions are open.
