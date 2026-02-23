It’s a full snow day in New Jersey. Not a coating. Not a slushy mix. One to two feet of actual snow. The cars are buried, the sidewalks are a project, and the only real plan is to shovel in shifts and then stay put.

After checking the latest Blizzard of ’26 updates on New Jersey 101.5 and making sure the driveway is at least passable, it feels like the right time to lean into it. Make coffee. Or hot chocolate. Or something stronger once the plow has finally come through. This is prime binge territory.

What to watch during a New Jersey snowstorm

We’re currently watching Landman on Amazon Prime Video, one of the newer dramas that’s been pulling strong ratings and steady buzz over the past few months. It’s big, confident, and built around power and money in the oil business. The performances are carrying it, and social media has plenty of opinions about every turn.

We just finished His & Hers on Netflix last night. Six episodes. Tight. Twisty. If murder mysteries and whodunits are the assignment, this one works. It’s new, it’s charting well, and people are actively debating that ending online. On a day like this, it’s easy to knock out the whole series before dinner.

Associated Press Associated Press loading...

Top streaming shows trending in New Jersey right now

If those are already crossed off, here are ten newer shows that are reviewing well, drawing strong ratings, and getting real chatter social media, Reddit and beyond.

The Penguin (HBO)

A gritty crime drama that critics have embraced and viewers have stayed with. It’s serious without feeling self-important, and it has been a consistent topic online since it premiered.

The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

A newer limited series that quickly climbed the streaming charts. Secrets, suspicion, and the kind of ensemble cast that keeps group chats active.

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

A slow-burn thriller with strong reviews. It asks for attention, which a snowed-in Saturday conveniently provides.

Associated Press Associated Press loading...

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

A fresh adaptation that’s building momentum week by week. Tense, focused, and well reviewed.

Black Doves (Netflix)

A newer spy drama mixing espionage with personal fallout. It’s trending for a reason.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

A recent Marvel entry that surprised a lot of people. Strong fan response and consistent social buzz.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Part of Netflix’s newer true crime lineup, and it’s pulling major viewing numbers.

Three Women (Starz)

A recent drama that critics have praised for its performances and character depth.

A Man in Full (Netflix)

A new adaptation that sparked strong reactions, which usually means it’s worth checking out.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Amazon Prime Video)

Still relatively new and still in the conversation. Action, relationship drama, and plenty of online analysis.

Best binge-worthy series for a snowed-in extended weekend in NJ

This is what New Jersey is watching while the snow piles up outside. Clear the cars. Finish the shoveling. Then settle in. There’s no reason to spend half the afternoon negotiating what to stream when the shortlist is already handled.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker





