Alright, Jersey. Dan Zarrow is calling for 6 inches from the south shore to 18 inches in snowy Sussex—enough to make you pray in the car before you get in the church (skip it, stay home, the big guy will understand) and your neighbor finally able to show off his new snowblower! Translation: Friday, January 23rd, is your prime time to stock up on toilet paper, French toast ingredients, and booze. Wait until Saturday, January 24th, and you’ll be fighting other shoppers for the last loaf of bread like it’s a Black Friday brawl. Honestly, that might be when I head out—just to soak in the chaos and tell all on The Judi and EJ Show Monday morning.

When the Snow Hits: Weekend Snowstorm Timing for New Jersey

The snow starts just after midnight Sunday and keeps falling all day into Monday morning. So plan accordingly: stock up Saturday, hunker down Sunday, and maybe declare Monday a snow day. I love how these storms have mostly hit on weekends this season—it’s like the weather gods actually understand we have jobs, kids, and a couch calling our name.

Back in my first run at NJ101.5 (1999–2017), I spent more nights than I care to admit sleeping on a cot in the office while the rest of the team claimed corners of the station. All of us were there to serve you storm info, so you wouldn’t be stuck at home clueless. Now, if you are stuck at home this weekend, here’s what your life might look like:

A mid-storm report during the Blizzard of 2016 in Ewing, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A mid-storm report during the Blizzard of 2016 in Ewing, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Top 10 Things to Do at Home During a New Jersey Snowstorm

Tune into Dan Zarrow and the NJ 101.5 Winter Weather Alert Team – Because let’s face it, these pros are your only lifeline when the snow hits and the Wi-Fi slows to a crawl.

Watch the NFC and AFC Championship Games – Sunday is basically made for football. The NFC Championship kicks off at 3:00 PM ET with the 49ers vs. Vikings, followed by the AFC Championship at 6:30 PM ET, Chiefs vs. Jaguars. Snacks? Check. Snow piling up outside? Check. Being able to scream at the TV without judgment? Priceless.

Binge-watch TV or movies – Snowstorm weekends are built for blanket burritos and screen marathons. Bonus points for any show that involves snow, chaos, or people making bad decisions in winter.

Read a book or e-book – If you want to pretend you’re cultured while the snow buries your car, now’s your chance.

Cook or bake comfort food – French toast, cookies, chili… anything that smells like victory while you watch the snow fall.

Play board games or puzzles – Monopoly with roommates can get wild, and a 1,000-piece puzzle is basically a Jersey endurance test.

Do indoor workouts or yoga – Because eventually, all the cookies, French toast, and snacks will catch up with you.

Crafts, hobbies, or DIY projects – Knit a scarf, build a snow fort in the backyard (if you’re brave), or finally finish that jigsaw puzzle that’s been mocking you since Thanksgiving.

Catch up on chores or organizing – Clean the fridge, rearrange closets, alphabetize your DVDs—whatever makes you feel slightly productive while the snow keeps falling.

Video chat with friends or family – Share storm stories, show off snow forts, or just laugh at how the rest of the state is losing it in the grocery store.

So whether you’re braving the Saturday aisles like it’s the Hunger Games, or hiding under blankets Sunday watching two epic football matchups, make the most of it. And remember: Dan Zarrow and the NJ 101.5 Winter Weather Alert staff have your back, keeping New Jersey safe, informed, and mildly entertained while the storm shows off.

