Don’t shoot the messenger on this one. I’m also unhappy about that headline.

I don’t know if it’s because of movies that I have an overwhelming fear of snakes, but I always have.

"Snakes, why did it have to be snakes?" - Indiana Jones

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It could have been reading "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" at a young age, it could have been seeing someone badass like Indiana Jones hating them and realizing it’s okay to fear them, or it could have been that God awful (but still kind of fun to hate-watch) action movie "Anaconda" with J. Lo.

All I know is I have a borderline irrational fear of snakes to the point where I near weekly consider that one could be hiding in the toilet I’ll be about to use.

I *so* wish that weren’t true.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

That’s why I found this research from World Atlas to be so creepy. One of the most snake-filled bodies of water in the Garden State is one that I’ve been to many times in my life and I had no clue!

See if you’ve been to any of these snake hubs.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

NJ’s most snake-filled bodies of water

Merrill Creek Reservoir

While this is manmade lake is popular for sport fishing due to its deep waters, the surrounding area is a prime habitat for snakes.

In this reservoir’s rocky edges, you’re likely to see northern water snakes, Rough green snakes, and eastern milk snakes.

Thankfully, these species of snakes are non-venomous.

Manasquan Reservoir

The Manasquan Reservoir is a staple in Central Jersey. I have great memories of going there with Girl Scouts, my cross country team in high school, or with family for some exercise.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

I had no clue I was among so many snakes or I wouldn’t have left the parking lot.

The extensive wetlands, coves, and flora-covered banks support a robust population of northern water snakes, especially near the fishing and wildlife observation areas that people frequent.

Photo courtesy of Kathy More Photo courtesy of Kathy More loading...

Furthermore, the park’s over 5-mile perimeter trail offers multiple points of contact with these reptiles, particularly near the marshy inlets and boardwalk sections.

Photo courtesy of Kendall Moore Photo courtesy of Kendall Moore loading...

Parvin Lake

Parvin Lake is surrounded by swampy lowlands, cedar forests, and slow-moving tributaries, making it an ideal spot for our slithering “friends.”

World Atlas reports that a “high number of northern water snakes, which are commonly seen along the edges of the boat launch, swimming near docks, or sunning on rocks and logs.”

Yuck.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Lake Hopatcong

Another favorite of northern water snakes is Jersey’s largest freshwater lake.

While the lake’s popularity as a recreation spot keeps some wildlife at bay, the combination of habitat diversity and size makes Lake Hopatcong a consistent location for snake sightings in northern New Jersey.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Mullica River

The area surrounding the Mullica River is a snake’s dream. According to World Atlas:

Its slow-moving current, tidal marshes, and densely wooded banks make way for habitat for several snake species, including eastern king snakes, ribbon snakes, corn snakes, black racers, and, of course, northern water snakes.

Are there venomous snakes in New Jersey?

Yes. Though are they rare to encounter? Also yes.

While I may sound like a totally different person than I did at the start of this article: don’t be like me.

You have little to worry about when it comes to encountering a snake in New Jersey. They tend to avoid humans.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

🐍 Have a ssswell sssummmer ssseeking out thessse sssnakes! 🐍

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions: Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.