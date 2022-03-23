New Jersey should let we the people vote on self-serve gas (Opinion)

When it comes to being able to pump our own gas in New Jersey, in the words of Jersey's own Frankie Valli: "So close and yet so far.”

Just when we thought that with a new Senate president and a proposed bill that would bring self-serve gas to New Jersey we could finally be able to pump our own and not be at the mercy of an overworked or lazy attendant while we stare dumbfounded at an orange cone in front of the pump, new Senate President Nicholas Scutari opposes the idea.

Without Scutari's support, the bill to make self-serve an option in New Jersey will never see a vote in the upper house.

Why would Scutari not support the bill?

"There is no data supporting any contention that moving to a self-service model would save residents money at the pump," Scutari told NJ Monitor.

Sal Risalvato, executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience store, and Automotive Association has explained numerous times on all of our New Jersey 101.5 shows that consumers would save 15 cents a gallon if not more.

Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, who had so much confidence in the proposed bill, called the over/under for pumping our own gas in New Jersey at 6 months.

He joined me on New Jersey 101.5, you can listen to the full conversation On-Demand starting @ 09:55:

Do you still think we'll see self-serve gas in New Jersey?

"Our odds went down for now but in the long run, 100% take it to the bank, before I'm done serving the Legislature, we will have self-serve gas."

To read more of my conversation with O'Scanlon, click here.

Enough of this already. Why is it that 49 other states can do something that New Jersey residents are not allowed to do? This is so childish I feel like a little kid in the playground yelling, "It's not fair" and it isn't.

It's not fair to the gas station owner who's not given the same self-serve opportunity that other businesses like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and many fast food locations have. It's not fair to the consumer who is now paying top dollar for gas to have the choice of being able to pump it themselves or risk being late for an appointment.

It's also not fair to you, the resident of New Jersey, who's being denied the ability to make a choice at the pump, which will have a mandated attendant there if you should choose to have them do it.

No one is asking to remove the attendant from his job. All people are asking for the freedom to choose whether they want to pump it themselves. This is not a matter that should be in the hands of one man.

Like marijuana and the minimum wage increase, New Jersey should put this on the ballot and let us vote on it. Granted the vote would be close but I'm willing to take that chance.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.