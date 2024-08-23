With Murphy away, acting governor signs NJ laws benefiting lawyers like him

TRENTON — The state's acting governor this week signed laws that will help lawyers like him.

With Gov. Murphy and Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way out of the state to attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, that left Senate President Nick Scutari to hold down the fort.

On Thursday, Scutari signed into law a measure passed by his fellow legislators to raise the cap on fees for worker's compensation attorneys.

Scutari's private law firm does worker's comp cases.

The new contingency cap will be 25%, up from the 20% limit that had been in place since 1927.

Scutari also signed a separate bill to raise salaries of presiding appellate judges to $218,546, an increase of $3,000. It also raises the salaries of county prosecutors to $204,167. The increases are retroactive to Jan. 1. The salaries may be adjusted for inflation at the end of this year and the next two years.

Scutari's news release about the signing said the increase would assist lawyers "without overburdening" injured workers.

“Today’s legislation makes a meaningful adjustment to the contingency attorney fee cap, ensuring fair compensation for attorneys and providing workers with the accessible, quality legal representation they deserve," Scutari said in a written statement on Thursday.

Why is the Senate president acting as governor?

In New Jersey, the governor must be in the state to act in the capacity of governor, such as signing bills into law or declaring an emergency.

When the governor leaves the state or goes overseas, the next in the order of succession acts in his absence.

Since 2010, that role has been the responsibility of the lieutenant governor. Kim Guadagno became the state's first lieutenant governor with the election of Chris Christie in 2009.

Previously, the acting governor had been the president of the State Senate and then the speaker of the Assembly, who remain in the order of succession when the lieutenant governor is unable to assume her role.

Also on Thursday, Scutari signed these bills into law:

— A4360/S3402, the New Jersey Design Professional Self-Certification Act, allows architects and engineers to self-certify as design professionals

— S2876 renames the interchange between State Highway Route 42 and Interstate Highway Route 295 as the Ensign John R. Elliott Memorial Interchange

— A2884/S2070 allows Police and Firemen’s Retirement System pension members to purchase up to 10 years of credit for service as a Class 2 special law enforcement officer in New Jersey, which is already allowed for out-of-state and federal employment and military service before joining the pension fund.

