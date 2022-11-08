NJ Senate President Nick Scutari’s ex-wife speaks out

Karolina Dehnhard is a courageous lawyer on a mission to help women across the Garden State.

She holds the distinction of being the only ex-wife of a New Jersey senator under a gag order. So as she speaks out on behalf of women across New Jersey, she has to be careful.

Senator Nick Scutari, who now serves as the State Senate president, has been accused of collecting a paycheck for a no-show job in the past.

Recently, his own chief of staff resigned and plans to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and tax evasion.

Karolina for her part is taking the loss of her marriage as an opportunity to help women who have been displaced, discarded, and dismissed when their husbands up and leave or pass away.

She's launched a support structure for women in need of help to regain their voice.

Her message on the show this week was simple. The first step to healing is to get out and vote.

