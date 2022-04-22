New Jersey sailor gets rapid promotion

Every so often, the U.S. Armed Forces give us a heads up on a New Jersey serviceman or woman who is doing something noteworthy, and we are happy to pass on the news. The latest dispatch we received concerns a sailor who is advancing rapidly in the US Navy.

According to the Navy:

Medford, N.J. native, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Andre Flamini was meritoriously advanced to the rank of third class petty officer aboard USS Constitution, April 21. The Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) allows U.S. Navy commands to promote their highest performing Sailors immediately in recognition of their superior performance. “I am honored to be recognized and promoted today for all the work I have done so far,” said Flamini.

Flamini has served the Navy for three years and his previous duty station was Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England.

Flamini is a 2018 graduate of Cherokee High School.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

