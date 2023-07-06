Toms River, NJ native trains next generation of U.S Navy submariners

A Toms River, New Jersey, native is training sailors to continue a 123-year tradition of service under the sea.

As an instructor at Navy Submarine School, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Cruz is teaching sailors the skills needed to operate aboard submarines so they can successfully complete missions around the world.

I joined the Navy because I wanted to learn how to scuba dive,” said Cruz. “My uncle also influenced my decision. He was a submariner in Vietnam.

Growing up in Toms River, Cruz attended Toms River High School North and graduated in 2006.

I learned in Toms River how to have a good work ethic,” said Cruz. “I joined the Navy a little later in life. After high school, I went straight to work and that really helped me develop a good work ethic. Having a good work ethic keeps me focused and moving forward. “Our presence is important to national defense,” said Cruz. “Submarines are the number one deterrent for our enemies.”

Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.

From the Navy:

Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

